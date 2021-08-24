Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,741,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.7% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $89,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140,205 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 135.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,542,529. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.88.

