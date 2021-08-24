Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Trimmed by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,773 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,128,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,894,198. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

