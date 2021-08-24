Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $38,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $51.12. 622,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,874,108. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

