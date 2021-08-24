Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 155.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.