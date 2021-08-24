Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Reduced by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 9.5% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after buying an additional 55,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.23. 17,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,801. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.14. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

