Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.11. The company had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,765. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $171.02 and a 1-year high of $244.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

