Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is CX Institutional’s 7th Largest Position

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after buying an additional 152,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,049,000 after buying an additional 167,274 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $223.20. 324,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,010. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87.

