Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,310. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.