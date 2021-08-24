Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after buying an additional 492,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after buying an additional 83,681 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,311,000 after buying an additional 186,868 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.87. 3,000,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,076. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $412.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

