Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.83% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $145.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.53. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.70 and a 52-week high of $147.30.

