Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Position Lifted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.95. The stock had a trading volume of 70,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,433. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

