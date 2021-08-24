Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,288,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 311,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $65.31. 1,927,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,950. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

