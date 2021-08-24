Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

VTV opened at $141.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.68.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

