Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Shares Up 0.6%

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.12). 34,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 118,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50 ($1.12).

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90.21. The company has a market cap of £76.55 million and a PE ratio of -3.06.

Various Eateries Company Profile (LON:VARE)

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates two brands across eleven locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafÃ©, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

