Vast Resources’ (VAST) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Vast Resources (LON:VAST)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of VAST stock traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 6.85 ($0.09). The company had a trading volume of 2,025,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,451. Vast Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 20.90 ($0.27). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85.

In other Vast Resources news, insider Paul Fletcher bought 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £25,550 ($33,381.24).

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

