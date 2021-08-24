Vast Resources’ (VAST) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Vast Resources (LON:VAST)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of VAST traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 6.85 ($0.09). The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,451. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. Vast Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.90 ($0.27). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other news, insider Paul Fletcher purchased 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £25,550 ($33,381.24).

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

