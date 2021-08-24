Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSTA shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 36.0% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vasta Platform in the second quarter worth $153,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 61.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vasta Platform in the second quarter worth $165,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTA opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.02 million and a PE ratio of -51.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). As a group, analysts forecast that Vasta Platform will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.