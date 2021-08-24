VeChain (VET) Market Cap Achieves $8.05 Billion

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $8.05 billion and approximately $1.13 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VeChain has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

