Vega Protocol Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last Week (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $38.39 or 0.00079624 BTC on popular exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $38.39 and $687,516.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00054925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.87 or 0.00787916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00096969 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

