Velas (VLX) Reaches Market Cap of $107.20 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, Velas has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $107.20 million and approximately $757,591.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001052 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001558 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001168 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.