Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

VLDR stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.95. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

In related news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $27,027.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,038.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares in the company, valued at $792,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,778,331 shares of company stock valued at $27,744,388 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.