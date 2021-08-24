Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.70 and last traded at $71.70. 520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.24.

Venture Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VEMLY)

Venture Corp. Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, fulfilment, and engineering services to the electronics industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions; and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

