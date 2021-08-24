Venus Reward Token (VRT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $943,427.00

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Venus Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $34.13 million and $943,427.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00050381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.53 or 0.00794526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00100129 BTC.

About Venus Reward Token

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

