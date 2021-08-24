Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $12.01. 205,903 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNOF. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Verano to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.96.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

