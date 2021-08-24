Verasity Price Tops $0.0324 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. Verasity has a market cap of $144.99 million and approximately $57.41 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000734 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00161320 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

