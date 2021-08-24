Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.34% of Verint Systems worth $127,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2,188.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 672,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 642,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after purchasing an additional 488,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $14,205,000. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $9,604,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.