Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,072 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Verisk Analytics worth $41,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,102 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSK stock opened at $197.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.