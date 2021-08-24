Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VET shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET stock opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$2.84 and a one year high of C$11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.