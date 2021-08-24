Verso Token Market Capitalization Achieves $7.46 Million (VSO)

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Verso Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. Verso Token has a market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verso Token has traded 236.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00125308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00155179 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,224.75 or 1.00109439 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.34 or 0.00992978 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.47 or 0.06652145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verso Token

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

