Vertcoin (VTC) Hits Market Cap of $40.02 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $40.02 million and $538,285.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,880.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.81 or 0.06639008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.98 or 0.01338708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.76 or 0.00364994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00131803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.07 or 0.00655936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.60 or 0.00337508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.19 or 0.00326211 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,480,172 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

