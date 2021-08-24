Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VERX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -150.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59. Vertex has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,580,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertex by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

