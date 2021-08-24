Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Down 2.4%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) shares traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. 1,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,337,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $619.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -778.22 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Veru by 58,880.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Veru during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Veru by 92.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Veru by 26.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Veru during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

