Vetri (VLD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Vetri coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vetri has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $1,665.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vetri has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vetri

Vetri (CRYPTO:VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 361,854,970 coins. Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Vetri Coin Trading

