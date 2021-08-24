VIBE Hits Market Capitalization of $4.57 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 26% higher against the dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $4.57 million and $33,215.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VIBE

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

