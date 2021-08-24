Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 13.79 and last traded at 13.84. Approximately 147,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 250,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.58 million and a P/E ratio of 8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.