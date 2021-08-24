Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

