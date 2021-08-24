Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 201,596 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.50% of Bank of Hawaii worth $119,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,226.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $496,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,090. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

