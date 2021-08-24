Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 361,676 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.66% of Carter’s worth $120,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,371,000 after purchasing an additional 172,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,798,000 after purchasing an additional 358,572 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 32.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,774,000 after purchasing an additional 252,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRI opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.47 and a 52-week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.