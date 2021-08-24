Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 49,425 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $126,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $239.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.16. The company has a market capitalization of $178.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

