Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 714.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,921 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $129,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,806,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $139.04 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $122.27 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.05. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

