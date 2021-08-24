Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 31,028 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.55% of Avient worth $114,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Avient by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Avient by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Avient by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avient by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Avient stock opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

