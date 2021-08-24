Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 323,879 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,879 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.41% of Chart Industries worth $128,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $178.08 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $180.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.58.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

