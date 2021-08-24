Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,397 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 517,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $113,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $223.78 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.82. The company has a market capitalization of $145.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

