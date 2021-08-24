Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,828,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,772 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Citigroup worth $129,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 29,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Citigroup by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

