Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199,463 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.54% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $125,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

AIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

