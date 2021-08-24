Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.40% of Fate Therapeutics worth $114,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,474 shares of company stock worth $6,881,315. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FATE. Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Shares of FATE opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.47.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

