Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.94% of Choice Hotels International worth $128,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 127.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,810,000 after buying an additional 250,059 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 82.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 443,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,622,000 after buying an additional 200,416 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 544,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,717,000 after buying an additional 150,861 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 555.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after buying an additional 137,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,895,000 after buying an additional 117,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

NYSE CHH opened at $115.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $123.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.52.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $60,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,966.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,185 shares of company stock worth $1,695,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

