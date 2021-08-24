Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299,189 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.40% of Renasant worth $144,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Renasant by 1,074.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNST shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

