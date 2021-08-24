Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,954 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.60% of Saia worth $143,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Saia alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $254.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.78. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.07 and a twelve month high of $259.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.