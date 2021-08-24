Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $117.65 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,256,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 161,070 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $117,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,191 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after buying an additional 1,283,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,636,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,100,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,369,000 after buying an additional 89,493 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $111.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.65.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HZNP. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

